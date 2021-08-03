Live events Big Timber — what’s coming up

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Live events are lining up on the Big Timber calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Timber:

Bars & Brothels Walking Tour Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 130 N Main St, Livingston, MT

Walking Tours Hosted by Yellowstone Gateway Museum Three historic walking tours are offered weekly from July 12 through September 9 by the Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston. The “Ghosts and...

Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) Ducks Unlimited Banquet Big Timber, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 E 3rd Ave, Big Timber, MT

BYO Arts Camp McLeod, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4003 Main Boulder Rd, Mc Leod, MT

Creative Arts Camp at Mimanagish returns! Want a chance to work on your art project without interruption by phone calls, texts, or emails? Want to…



HoneyHoney Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT

The third full-length effort from LA-based duo HoneyHoney , is an album born from fascination with the sweet and the sleazy, light and dark, danger and magic. Working with Dave Cobb, the producer...

Montana on a Mission TGIF Golf Night Big Timber, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 338 Big Timber Loop Rd, Big Timber, MT

Join us at Overland Golf Course for a 4-Person Scramble. The cost is $35 per person. There will be prizes, dinner, and FUN! 100% of proceeds go directly to Montana on a MIssion programs. Space is...