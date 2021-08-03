Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, CO

Holyoke calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 5 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Holyoke calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holyoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfMUh_0bGR8mIi00

Fanning Consignment Auctions

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 73502 338 Ave, Imperial, NE

First Monday, February through November - Open Auctions with items from many sources. Antiques, collectibles, all unique. Food available with entertainment for all Chase County Fairgrounds. Labor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310dJ4_0bGR8mIi00

Carnutz Cruze-In

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Roll back in time and watch the oldies compete in looks and their ability in a "burn out" contest. 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Held during the Chase County Fair and Expo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYKvl_0bGR8mIi00

FIX ESTATE - DAY ONE

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 1 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &ndas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHtJy_0bGR8mIi00

ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE AUGUST 17TH, 2021

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

Learn More

SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE AUGUST 31ST, 2021

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
6
Followers
159
Post
519
Views
ABOUT

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holyoke, CO
Holyoke, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#County Fairs#Online Auction#Cattle#Imperial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy