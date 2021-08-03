Cancel
Golden Meadow, LA

What’s up Golden Meadow: Local events calendar

Golden Meadow Dispatch
(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Live events are coming to Golden Meadow.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Golden Meadow:

Private Event

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA

This is a private event for invited guests. MEETING ROOM […]

2nd Annual Cocodrie Summer Bash

Chauvin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8239 LA-56, Chauvin, LA

Join us for the 2nd annual Cocodrie Summer Bash presented by the Harbor Light Marina. Come see Junior LaCrosse and Sumtin Sneaky, The Kerry Thibodaux Band, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and DJ Rhett...

Jean Lafitte Town Market

Jean Lafitte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Jean Lafitte, LA

The Jean Lafitte Town Market includes food by local restaurants and vendors selling fresh seafood, produce and arts and crafts. Food includes: Charbroiled Oysters, Softshell Shrimp Pasta Boiled...

Ride the Bull Kayak Tournament

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1618 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

Bridgeside Marina Grand Isle The Tradition of the World’s Largest Kayak Tournament Continues! RTB 11 is happening on August 28, 2021 at Bridgeside Marina and we can’t wait to see all of you. And...

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021

Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Golden Meadow, LA

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 event will be held on September 18, 2021 at Oak Ridge Community Park/ MADD Louisiana invites you to register to walk as a team captain or individual...

