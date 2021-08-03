Cancel
Russellville, MO

Coming soon: Russellville events

Posted by 
Russellville Digest
 5 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Russellville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FX3T_0bGR8Sb400

Lucas Oil MLRA

Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO

Follow Lucas Oil MLRA on MyRacePass for schedules, results, points, news, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTXQa_0bGR8Sb400

Visitation

California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Oak St, California, MO

Here is Simon P Michael’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Simon P Michael of Jefferson City, Missouri, born in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU9gE_0bGR8Sb400

Fall Car Classic: Mick's Memorial Run

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4909 Countryside Park, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Support ILRC and persons with disabilities in Central Missouri at the Fall Car Classic! Judging begins at 1 pm, Awards at 3 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTkNi_0bGR8Sb400

Cole County Mobile Food Pantry

Russellville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13007 Rte C, Russellville, MO

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri provides food at no charge. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please: • Stay home or send a proxy to pick up food if you feel ill. • Remain inside your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeNH7_0bGR8Sb400

Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social

California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Missouri Bicentennial Celebrating 200 Years with a free Ice Cream Social Sponsored with Thrivent Financial Museum Open--Free Next to new Latham Family Park

Comments / 0

Russellville, MO
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

