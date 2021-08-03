Coming soon: Russellville events

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Russellville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

Lucas Oil MLRA Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO

Follow Lucas Oil MLRA on MyRacePass for schedules, results, points, news, and more.

Visitation California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Oak St, California, MO

Here is Simon P Michael’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Simon P Michael of Jefferson City, Missouri, born in...

Fall Car Classic: Mick's Memorial Run Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4909 Countryside Park, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Support ILRC and persons with disabilities in Central Missouri at the Fall Car Classic! Judging begins at 1 pm, Awards at 3 pm

Cole County Mobile Food Pantry Russellville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13007 Rte C, Russellville, MO

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri provides food at no charge. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please: • Stay home or send a proxy to pick up food if you feel ill. • Remain inside your...

Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Missouri Bicentennial Celebrating 200 Years with a free Ice Cream Social Sponsored with Thrivent Financial Museum Open--Free Next to new Latham Family Park