Kellogg, ID

Events on the Kellogg calendar

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
(KELLOGG, ID) Live events are lining up on the Kellogg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kellogg:

Kellogg Community Blood Drive

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 1/2 Mc Kinley Ave W, Kellogg, ID

While summer temps have been rising, blood donations have been dropping. Help us boost the blood supply by making your appointment today. Also check out other Health & Wellness Events in Kellogg ...

Guests enjoying beer on the mountain at Brewsfest

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Come enjoy the craft offerings of breweries and cideries from the budding Inland Northwest craft beer scene. This is your chance to track down some local favorites that are only available in...

Back to Nature Race Series: Negative Split Trail Running

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

The second stop on Negative Split's 2021 Back to Nature Series is Kellogg, ID and Silver Mountain. On race morning, ride North America's longest gondola to the start line. There are 3 awesome race...

Pinehurst Days Battle of the Bands 2021

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Kellogg in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Kellogg or browse upcoming...

Sports Physicals

Smelterville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 858 Commerce Dr, Smelterville, ID

August 4th from 8:00am-5:00pm @ SMC Family Medicine, in Smelterville. There is no cost and this is open to all KHS, WHS, and MHS students on a first come first serve basis. Please make sure all...

