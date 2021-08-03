What’s up Milford: Local events calendar

(MILFORD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Milford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milford:

Yoga Sculpt & Brunch Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Old Town, ME

NEW you can now purchase a single package or a pair! Packages are $45 per person. Package Includes - 1 Hour Body Sculpt Sessions - Free Brunch Entree & Coffee. *Sides and additional beverages not...

UMaine Cellulose Nanomaterials Researchers Forum Orono, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Wells Conference Center, 131 Munson Road, Orono, ME 04469

Discover the wide variety of projects underway at the University of Maine where researchers are using cellulose nanomaterials.

Boys and Girls Soccer Day Camp 2021 Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Orono, ME

UMaine Women\'s soccer Boys and Girls day camp for ages 6 –18 running from July 5 – 9. Day Camp Schedule 9 a.m. Technical Session 10:30 a.m. Small sided games 11:30 a.m. LUNCH 1 p.m. Recreational...

Square & Compass Club Fundraiser Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 240 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

Square & Compass Tournament. Shotgun Start at 8 AM. You may also like the following events from Hidden Meadows Golf Course

Men's Breakfast Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 963 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME

St James men's breakfast meets at Governor's restaurant in Old Town on the 3rd Thursday of the month.