Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canby, MN

Canby events calendar

Posted by 
Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 5 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kWzg_0bGR8KmU00

Hometown Holidays

Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Canby for Hometown Holidays weekend for various festive events. There will be holiday movies, Santa visits, parade of lights, fireworks, and much more!

Learn More

Fall Fest

Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Fall Fest and find events and activities for the whole family, including a 5k, carnival games, entertainment, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyN8s_0bGR8KmU00

Annual Bazaar

Revillo, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 48701 167th St, Revillo, SD

Hand stitched quilts of all sizes, embroidered dish towels and pillow cases, rugs, silent auction items. Dont forget it all starts off with the bake sale which has cream and potato lefse.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHLJC_0bGR8KmU00

Soil Health Field Day at A-Frame Farms

Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2580 250th St, Madison, MN

This farmer-to-farmer networking event includes sessions on soil health, cover crop mixes, organic management, and livestock integration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMk2U_0bGR8KmU00

Canby Golf Course Communtiy Celebration

Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1933 240th Ave, Canby, MN

9 holes of entertaining golf / 4 person teams Golf registration at 1 pm & shot gun start: 2 pm $10/person Steak Fry 5:30-8 pm Bean Bag Tournament: registration at 6pm Start: 6:30 pm $10/person...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Canby Digest

Canby Digest

Canby, MN
14
Followers
167
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Madison, MN
City
Canby, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Carnival Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy