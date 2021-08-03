Canby events calendar

(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canby area:

Hometown Holidays Canby, MN

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Canby for Hometown Holidays weekend for various festive events. There will be holiday movies, Santa visits, parade of lights, fireworks, and much more!

Fall Fest Canby, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Fall Fest and find events and activities for the whole family, including a 5k, carnival games, entertainment, and more!

Annual Bazaar Revillo, SD

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 48701 167th St, Revillo, SD

Hand stitched quilts of all sizes, embroidered dish towels and pillow cases, rugs, silent auction items. Dont forget it all starts off with the bake sale which has cream and potato lefse.

Soil Health Field Day at A-Frame Farms Madison, MN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2580 250th St, Madison, MN

This farmer-to-farmer networking event includes sessions on soil health, cover crop mixes, organic management, and livestock integration.

Canby Golf Course Communtiy Celebration Canby, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1933 240th Ave, Canby, MN

9 holes of entertaining golf / 4 person teams Golf registration at 1 pm & shot gun start: 2 pm $10/person Steak Fry 5:30-8 pm Bean Bag Tournament: registration at 6pm Start: 6:30 pm $10/person...