Live events Oblong — what’s coming up

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oblong area:

Concerts at Cross Street Station Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Grab your family and get ready to enjoy some beautiful music!

Bursott & Bemont Wedding & Reception Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Bursott & Bemont Wedding & Reception is on Facebook. To connect with Bursott & Bemont Wedding & Reception, join Facebook today.

LTC Theater Awards Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

LTC Theater Awards at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 05:30 pm to 11:00 pm

DOG N SUDS MONTHLY CRUISE-IN (AUGUST) Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 902 E Main St, Robinson, IL

DOG N SUDS MONTHLY CRUISE-IN (AUGUST) at Dog N Suds. Robinson, Il, 902 E Main St, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 05:00 pm

Guest Speakers: Jen Bricker (Bauer) & Dominik Bauer — Highland Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 W Highland Ave, Robinson, IL

Come hear guest speakers Jen Bricker (Bauer) and Dominik Bauer share their testimony about finding God's purpose at all three services on August 15, 2021. Service times: 8:30, 9:45, and 11:00 AM