Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 5 days ago

(KEMMERER, WY) Kemmerer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kemmerer area:

Rich County Fair 2021

Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

*2021 RICH COUNTY FAIR*August 16 - 21, 2021Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Show, Parade, and Fireworks! Held at the fairgrounds in Randolph, Utah.

SMALLZFEST

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 190 County Road 261, Fort Bridger, WY 82933

Yung Smallz is hosting the first annual SMALLZFEST! Featuring artists like JDRO, LaVinci, YLG Gucci, Yung Smallz and some special guests

Funeral service

Lyman, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 N Main St, Lyman, WY

Here is Ethel Coates’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 16, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Ethel Coates of Sparks, Nevada, born in Lyman...

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer, WY
With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

