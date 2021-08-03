Tracy calendar: Coming events

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

Backyard Bible Bashes! Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 E Southview Ct, Marshall, MN

Living Word Lutheran Church presents Backyard Bible Bashes for all children entering PreK - 6th Grade this fall! Children will explore stories from the Bible through Storytime, Games, Craft...

Nate Boots at Painted Prairie Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Join us as we welcome Live Music to the Vineyard this summer season on the patio! Nate Boots will be here to perform You may also like the following events from Painted Prairie Vineyard

Baptism & Picnic Lynd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 1897 Camden Park Rd, Lynd, MN

We will have our regular 10:00 am service at church, then head to Camden State Park for a picnic and baptism at the North Park Shelter. Please let us know if you are interested in being baptized...

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Lyon County Caregiver Support Group Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 300 S Bruce St, Marshall, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Avera Marshall Sunroom/Dining Room – 300 S. Bruce St., Marshall. The...

Bacon Crawl Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Join us at Painted Prairie for a fun evening of music and enjoying everything bacon! You will "crawl" the winery grounds from one station to another to taste something bacon! And, do not forget...