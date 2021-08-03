Cancel
Mcgregor, MN

Mcgregor events coming soon

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 5 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcgregor area:

Bit %26 Bridle Saddle Club

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 632 Minnesota Ave N, Aitkin, MN

Event Date: 8/13/2021 Show Type: JP Club/Event: Bit & Bridle Saddle Club Location: Aitkin County Fairgrounds Time: 04:00 PM City: 632 MN AVE N Aitkin, MN 56431 Judge: N/A WSCA Judge: N Contact...

WSCA TWO DAY SHOW

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 796 Minnesota Ave N, Aitkin, MN

More info to come. Pleasure in the a.m. and games in the p.m. Games will not start before 11. Camping and stalls available. come early on Friday for a barrel and pole run (NBHA MN06/PEWC/MPBA...

Chris Koza live

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 20534 487th St, McGregor, MN

Chris Koza performing live 7-10pm on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Tower Tap Presents: Ma & Pa PARTY with Gypsy Wagyn!

Kettle River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3964 Main St, Kettle River, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE for Ma & Pa Kettle Days at the Tower Tap in Kettle River!! Friday, August 13th (7:30 p.m.) We are so EXCITED to be returning to The Tower Tap in Kettle River...

Big Sandy Lake AFG

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

“On Call” – contact Ramona at 218-426-3344 to see if the group is meeting.

ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

