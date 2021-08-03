Cancel
Calais, ME

Live events Calais — what’s coming up

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Calais calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Calais area:

Family Experience: Naturalist Led Hike

Grand Lake Stream, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Family Experience: Naturalist Led Hike is on Facebook. To connect with Family Experience: Naturalist Led Hike, join Facebook today.

Gentle Flow Yoga with Katie

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Katie Wilson, leader of EAC’s Gentle Flow Yoga, has brought her weekly session online at her usual time—Saturdays from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Please contact Katie—anchorandbalanceyoga@gmail.com—for...

16th Annual West Grand Lake Race

Grand Lake Stream, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

After taking 2020 off, the Downeast Lakes Land Trust is thrilled to host the 16th Annual West Grand Lake Race! This flatwater paddle race is a family-friendly event that has become a Grand Lake...

Service

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Dexter C. Ricker EASTPORT and RICHMOND, VA. –Dexter Ricker passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 95 in Richmond, Va. He was born on September 15, 1925, in Perry, the son of...

Family Ride In

Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: King St, Dennysville, ME

List of Dennysville Snowmobile & ATV Club upcoming events. Music Events by Dennysville Snowmobile & ATV Club. Events - Family Ride In.

