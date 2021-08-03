Cancel
Enterprise, OR

Coming soon: Enterprise events

Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 5 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTsDV_0bGR815w00

Barn Dance: Online Silent Auction — Wallowa Resources

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This year’s 13th annual Wallowa Resources Barn Dance & Auction feature both an online and live auction: The online auction will start August 13th, and close at 5pm on August 20th. The live auction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqYFn_0bGR815w00

Nature Discovery Walk

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Free and Open to the public. Nature Discovery Walks will start at Wallowa Lake Lodge and proceed to nearby trails. Walks will start on the Lodge grounds for those who prefer a gentle short...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtBi_0bGR815w00

Walk-in Wednesday Sessions

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Drawing and painting lessons every Wednesday with the exception of two special printmaking sessions (July 21 and Aug. 4)!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdvV7_0bGR815w00

Hells Canyon Mule Days

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

A mule show, cowboy poetry, a parade, a barbecue, a quilt show, a Dutch oven cook off, and a mule and horse sale highlight this event.

Learn More

Wine Glass Painting

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Help the Josephy Center prepare for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the arts by painting the wine glasses that we give with purchase of an WVFA opening night ticket.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

