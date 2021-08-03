Cancel
Lisbon Today

Events on the Lisbon calendar

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 5 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lisbon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0bGR7yT900

Purple Hulls Concert

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

You could easily say these two musicians were born to make music together. Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark of The Purple Hulls were raised on a working family farm in the deep piney...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRknL_0bGR7yT900

Season Championships

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND

Champions will be crowned in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKgYe_0bGR7yT900

5K For Faith

Fort Ransom, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: W. Hjelle Parkway, Fort Ransom, ND 58033

1st Annual Memorial 5K in honor of Faith Anna Feeney.

Learn More

Rebel MWM Tour

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND

Rebel MWM Tour also running WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.

Learn More

Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us Friday, August 27th for Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse. A wine pairing dinner featuring the culinary talent of our very own Nome Schoolhouse Chef, Elizabeth Perleberg with wines from 4E...

Learn More

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

