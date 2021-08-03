Cancel
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Live events on the horizon in Lac Du Flambeau

Lac Du Flambeau Post
(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lac Du Flambeau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lac Du Flambeau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCIbC_0bGR7whh00

Minocqua, WI Concealed Carry Class

Minocqua, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8116 U.S. 51, Minocqua, WI 54548

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKVjx_0bGR7whh00

Golf Outing

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3800 US-51, Woodruff, WI

All are welcome to participate in this fundraising golf outing beginning at 9am-4pm at the beautiful Trout Lake Golf Course. Contact: Tom Finta, (715) 573-2605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZc4Y_0bGR7whh00

Manitowish Waters Cranberry Marsh Tours

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5733 Airport Rd, Manitowish Waters, WI

Visit Manitowish Waters for a 1-hour tour, rain or shine, starting from the Manitowish Waters Community Center. Tours are held every Friday at 10am, from August 27-October 8. Tour includes a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393nrp_0bGR7whh00

Camp Jorn YMCA 28th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Open House

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us on Sunday, August 22nd from 8-11 am for our 28th Annual Pancake Breakfast and Open House! Pancakes, Camp Tours, Raffles & Activities for the whole family! The suggested donation for this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf2Mt_0bGR7whh00

Dillinger Pontoon Tour, 12-3:45pm (FULL)

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:45 PM

What were John Dillinger and his gang really like and what is the “behind the scenes” story of their weekend in Manitowish Waters? Enjoy the rich histories of Manitowish Waters as we travel by...

Lac Du Flambeau Post

