Coming soon: Machias events

Bad Little Trail Run - 7mile and 2.5mile run/walk Whitneyville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Bad Little Trail Run - 7mile and 2.5mile run/walk is on Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: 7 Mile Run and 2.5 Mile Run/Walk.

Maine State Star Party 2021 Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Friday/Saturday August 27/28 2021 Cobscook Bay State Park, Edmunds, Maine Hosted by the Downeast Amateur Astronomers Washington County’s own Astronomy Club Friday August 27 (can arrive anytime...

Yard, Craft and Vendor Sale in Cherryfield Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 35 Main St, N Main St, Cherryfield, ME

The Cherryfield Public Library is holding a Yard, Craft, and Vendor Sale, Saturday, August 7th, beginning at 9am. Spaces are 15-dollars, and if you’d like more information, call 546-4228.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

FREE event Christmas craft fair 9am - 3pm Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at 11am Jingle Jolly Jog road race 1pm

She Summits Co.-Bold Coast Explorer Escape Roque Bluffs, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 186 Roque Bluffs Rd, Roque Bluffs, ME

Explore the Downeast coastline in Maine for the weekend and stay at working Blueberry Farm in Roque Bluffs. We’ll spend the weekend exploring the coast, learning about agriculture and even helping...