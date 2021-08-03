Cancel
Machias, ME

Coming soon: Machias events

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Machias is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Machias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQY26_0bGR7voy00

Bad Little Trail Run - 7mile and 2.5mile run/walk

Whitneyville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Bad Little Trail Run - 7mile and 2.5mile run/walk is on Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: 7 Mile Run and 2.5 Mile Run/Walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROkf5_0bGR7voy00

Maine State Star Party 2021

Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Friday/Saturday August 27/28 2021 Cobscook Bay State Park, Edmunds, Maine Hosted by the Downeast Amateur Astronomers Washington County’s own Astronomy Club Friday August 27 (can arrive anytime...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0PUt_0bGR7voy00

Yard, Craft and Vendor Sale in Cherryfield

Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 35 Main St, N Main St, Cherryfield, ME

The Cherryfield Public Library is holding a Yard, Craft, and Vendor Sale, Saturday, August 7th, beginning at 9am. Spaces are 15-dollars, and if you’d like more information, call 546-4228.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoGCo_0bGR7voy00

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

FREE event Christmas craft fair 9am - 3pm Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at 11am Jingle Jolly Jog road race 1pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXxUx_0bGR7voy00

She Summits Co.-Bold Coast Explorer Escape

Roque Bluffs, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 186 Roque Bluffs Rd, Roque Bluffs, ME

Explore the Downeast coastline in Maine for the weekend and stay at working Blueberry Farm in Roque Bluffs. We’ll spend the weekend exploring the coast, learning about agriculture and even helping...

