Clarendon, TX

Events on the Clarendon calendar

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 5 days ago

(CLARENDON, TX) Clarendon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarendon:

Live Show at the Gem Theatre in Claude, Texas

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 Trice St, Claude, TX

We are performing at the Gem Theatre in Claude Texas, a historic theatre owned by The Armstrong County Museum on August 6th. Our show will end the museum's traveling exhibit El Vaquero and will...

Kress Varsity Football @ Lefors

Lefors, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 209 E 5th St, Lefors, TX

The Lefors (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kress (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Jeremy Camp

Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Ave, Wellington, TX

Jeremy Camp @ Wellington Ritz Theatre, Wellington, TX Aug. 8, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Back to School Pot Luck in the Park Party

Memphis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everyone invited for fun and games in the City Park. Bring your games, chairs, tables. Pot Luck so bring your favorite foods. Live Music!!

ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

