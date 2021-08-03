Events on the Clarendon calendar
(CLARENDON, TX) Clarendon is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarendon:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 120 Trice St, Claude, TX
We are performing at the Gem Theatre in Claude Texas, a historic theatre owned by The Armstrong County Museum on August 6th. Our show will end the museum's traveling exhibit El Vaquero and will...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 209 E 5th St, Lefors, TX
The Lefors (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kress (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 902 East Ave, Wellington, TX
Jeremy Camp @ Wellington Ritz Theatre, Wellington, TX Aug. 8, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261
Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Everyone invited for fun and games in the City Park. Bring your games, chairs, tables. Pot Luck so bring your favorite foods. Live Music!!
