Events on the Clarendon calendar

(CLARENDON, TX) Clarendon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarendon:

Live Show at the Gem Theatre in Claude, Texas Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 Trice St, Claude, TX

We are performing at the Gem Theatre in Claude Texas, a historic theatre owned by The Armstrong County Museum on August 6th. Our show will end the museum's traveling exhibit El Vaquero and will...

Kress Varsity Football @ Lefors Lefors, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 209 E 5th St, Lefors, TX

The Lefors (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kress (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Jeremy Camp Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Ave, Wellington, TX

Jeremy Camp @ Wellington Ritz Theatre, Wellington, TX Aug. 8, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Back to School Pot Luck in the Park Party Memphis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everyone invited for fun and games in the City Park. Bring your games, chairs, tables. Pot Luck so bring your favorite foods. Live Music!!