Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine events coming up

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heXzY_0bGR7rI400

IVCSD Foundation Golf Tournament!!

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1655 M Ave, Marengo, IA

𝐈𝐕𝐂𝐒𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 | 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 The IVCSD Foundation is once again hosting their annual IVCSD Foundation Golf Tournament!! The fundraiser will be held on Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5rxI_0bGR7rI400

Miss Iowa Story Time

Victor, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 710 2nd St, Victor, IA

2021 Miss Iowa, Grace Keller, will join the youth in literacy lessons and creative writing activities. There will be time for photographs allowed at the end of the program. This is geared for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYR1O_0bGR7rI400

End of Summer Bash

Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4106 V18 Rd, Brooklyn, IA

Join us for indoor and outdoor games, food, and s'mores as we celebrate (the sad) wrapping up of summer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqN1h_0bGR7rI400

Live Music by Shania Paige

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1755 P Ave, Marengo, IA

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music and friendship. Along with our delicious wine, we encourage you to try an appetizer or two.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWdcL_0bGR7rI400

Arch Allies at Ladora, IA Town Celebration

Ladora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Skarlett Roxx opens for the popular tribute band Arch Allies. Arch Allies will bring you a show filled with Styx, REO, Journey, Boston, Bon Jovi, and Def Leppard. THIS EVENT IS NOT FREE. $15...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Belle Plaine, IA
10
Followers
167
Post
659
Views
