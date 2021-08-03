Belle Plaine events coming up

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

IVCSD Foundation Golf Tournament!! Marengo, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1655 M Ave, Marengo, IA

𝐈𝐕𝐂𝐒𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 | 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 The IVCSD Foundation is once again hosting their annual IVCSD Foundation Golf Tournament!! The fundraiser will be held on Saturday...

Miss Iowa Story Time Victor, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 710 2nd St, Victor, IA

2021 Miss Iowa, Grace Keller, will join the youth in literacy lessons and creative writing activities. There will be time for photographs allowed at the end of the program. This is geared for...

End of Summer Bash Brooklyn, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4106 V18 Rd, Brooklyn, IA

Join us for indoor and outdoor games, food, and s'mores as we celebrate (the sad) wrapping up of summer!

Live Music by Shania Paige Marengo, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1755 P Ave, Marengo, IA

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music and friendship. Along with our delicious wine, we encourage you to try an appetizer or two.

Arch Allies at Ladora, IA Town Celebration Ladora, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Skarlett Roxx opens for the popular tribute band Arch Allies. Arch Allies will bring you a show filled with Styx, REO, Journey, Boston, Bon Jovi, and Def Leppard. THIS EVENT IS NOT FREE. $15...