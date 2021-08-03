Freer events calendar

(FREER, TX) Freer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Freer area:

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won!

Alice Texas Car Show & Bass Comp Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1050 Cecilia St, Alice, TX

Get ready for what's gonna be 1 of the biggest shows to ever hit Alice Texas! This will be a USACI sanctioned Bass Comp plus Car Show with many class to choose from so bring em on out cuz you're...

Cookie Class In Alice Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

Führung über die Straussenfarm Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach

Erleben sie hautnah den Vogel Strauß und erfahren sie wissenswertes rund um den größten Laufvogel der Welt.