Freer events calendar
(FREER, TX) Freer has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Freer area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX
Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1050 Cecilia St, Alice, TX
Get ready for what's gonna be 1 of the biggest shows to ever hit Alice Texas! This will be a USACI sanctioned Bass Comp plus Car Show with many class to choose from so bring em on out cuz you're...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332
Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach
Erleben sie hautnah den Vogel Strauß und erfahren sie wissenswertes rund um den größten Laufvogel der Welt.
Comments / 0