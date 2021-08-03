Live events on the horizon in Eden

(EDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Eden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eden:

23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out Menard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 299 Camp Sol Mayer, Menard, TX

The Texas Southwest Council is excited to announce the date for our 23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out. This year the shootout will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This clay bird competition...

Ghost Hunt with Brandy Green and Daniel Klaes at the Old Park Hotel Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Old Park Hotel Presents this exclusive Ghost Hunt on Sat October 2rd 2021 with Brandy Green from Ghost Hunters International and Author Daniel Klaes owner of The Infamous Hinsdale House. Your All...

Aug Heartland Merchant’s Market Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Vendors will be set up selling their handmade, homemade, boutique and unique goods

Miles America Trade Days Miles, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come find us in Miles on August 7th! We'll be the ones with all the cute door hangers and more 😘 See you there!

Middle School Youth Groups — First UMC Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come and join us every Wednesday evening, unless posted. Fun and games with relevant Bible study to help youth in their discipleship journey.