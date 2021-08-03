Florien calendar: Events coming up

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are lining up on the Florien calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florien:

Cooper Baptist VBS 2021 - Concrete & Cranes Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

VBS 2021 is right around the corner, so mark your calendars for August 4th - 8th! We have classes for 4 year old - adults. We will serve dinner nightly. If you have any questions please contact...

Kayak Quest Florien, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1310 Army Recreation Rd, Florien, LA

Come join us on a Kayak Quest out on South Toledo Bend Fee: $20 per person Registration required, call 318-565-4484

Kirbyville Varsity Football @ Hemphill Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Milam St, Hemphill, TX

The Hemphill (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirbyville (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

August Summer Paint Night Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1698 N 5th St #1530, Leesville, LA

Hey everyone! I will be hosting a paint party so GRAB A YOUR FRIENDS and come paint with us on Friday, August 13th at 6pm The cost is $25 per person or $40 for a buddy ticket and you can choose...

Lets Grow Your Business Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Our goal is to remove the confusion and complexity of starting and maintaining your business so that we can make your business grow.