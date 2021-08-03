Cancel
Memphis, MO

Memphis events calendar

Memphis Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPAt5_0bGR7Zb600

Move Up!

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 100 Pfeiffer Ave # 683, Kirksville, MO

We will have Move Up Wednesday on August 18th from 6:00 - 7:15 pm to kick off our Fall Revive! The students will Move Up at this event and begin their new Equip and Wednesday Revive! classes. We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFJrS_0bGR7Zb600

Bentonsport Halloween Rendevous

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 21964 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Rendevous with us along the Des Moines River! Fun and games with a new time and Halloween twist! (Held at the county park in the Bentonsport Historic District)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMeNT_0bGR7Zb600

Bike Van Buren XXXV

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 809 1st St, Keosauqua, IA

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend with a family-orientated, leisurely bicycle ride through the historic Villages of Van Buren. Sag wagon & technical support by Bickel's Cycling & Fitness.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUF7p_0bGR7Zb600

Bloomfield Giant Pumpkin Bash

Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Courthouse Sq # 9, Bloomfield, IA

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth's (GPC) mission cultivates the hobby of growing giant pumpkins throughout the world by establishing standards and regulations that ensure quality of fruit, fairness...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blde4_0bGR7Zb600

Midwest WWII Military History Convoy

Bloomfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 25083 Monarch Trail, Bloomfield, IA 52537

WWII Military Vehicle convoy through Southeast Iowa's back roads. Stopping in towns along the route to do living history displays.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Memphis, MO
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

