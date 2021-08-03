Memphis events calendar

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

Move Up! Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 100 Pfeiffer Ave # 683, Kirksville, MO

We will have Move Up Wednesday on August 18th from 6:00 - 7:15 pm to kick off our Fall Revive! The students will Move Up at this event and begin their new Equip and Wednesday Revive! classes. We...

Bentonsport Halloween Rendevous Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 21964 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Rendevous with us along the Des Moines River! Fun and games with a new time and Halloween twist! (Held at the county park in the Bentonsport Historic District)

Bike Van Buren XXXV Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 809 1st St, Keosauqua, IA

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend with a family-orientated, leisurely bicycle ride through the historic Villages of Van Buren. Sag wagon & technical support by Bickel's Cycling & Fitness.

Bloomfield Giant Pumpkin Bash Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Courthouse Sq # 9, Bloomfield, IA

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth's (GPC) mission cultivates the hobby of growing giant pumpkins throughout the world by establishing standards and regulations that ensure quality of fruit, fairness...

Midwest WWII Military History Convoy Bloomfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 25083 Monarch Trail, Bloomfield, IA 52537

WWII Military Vehicle convoy through Southeast Iowa's back roads. Stopping in towns along the route to do living history displays.