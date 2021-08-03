Memphis events calendar
(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM
Address: 100 Pfeiffer Ave # 683, Kirksville, MO
We will have Move Up Wednesday on August 18th from 6:00 - 7:15 pm to kick off our Fall Revive! The students will Move Up at this event and begin their new Equip and Wednesday Revive! classes. We...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 21964 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA
Rendevous with us along the Des Moines River! Fun and games with a new time and Halloween twist! (Held at the county park in the Bentonsport Historic District)
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 809 1st St, Keosauqua, IA
Enjoy a fun-filled weekend with a family-orientated, leisurely bicycle ride through the historic Villages of Van Buren. Sag wagon & technical support by Bickel's Cycling & Fitness.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 Courthouse Sq # 9, Bloomfield, IA
The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth's (GPC) mission cultivates the hobby of growing giant pumpkins throughout the world by establishing standards and regulations that ensure quality of fruit, fairness...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 25083 Monarch Trail, Bloomfield, IA 52537
WWII Military Vehicle convoy through Southeast Iowa's back roads. Stopping in towns along the route to do living history displays.
