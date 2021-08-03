Remembering a colleague

About 40 United State Postal Service vehicles from Lebanon, Hanover, Springfield, Vt., Claremont, Alstead, N.H., and Windsor drove in procession from Lebanon to White River Junction on Monday evening to honor Shaun Findley, 49, of Grantham, who died July 30 of pancreatic cancer. Findley worked for the postal service for 29 years, most recently as interim postmaster in Windsor. He was a 1990 Hartford High graduate and also served in the Marines and U.S. Navy Reserves.