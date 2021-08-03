Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimball, NE

Live events Kimball — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 5 days ago

(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kimball:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218M1D_0bGR7TIk00

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 Meeting

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Meal begins at 5:30 for a donation and meeting begins at 6:00. You may also like the following

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLKpu_0bGR7TIk00

BIG for LIFE- Sidney Regional Medical Center (Sidney)

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Pole Creek Crossing, Sidney, NE

This class incorporates a Parkinson’s exercise class with a support group.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBWAt_0bGR7TIk00

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA Raffle

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10955 Lincoln Hwy, Sidney, NE

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA RaffleTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eTzw_0bGR7TIk00

Tacos & Cocktails

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 Bourbon St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Let's kick off Trail Days with good food and good booze! Tumbleweed Tacos will be serving from 5pm - 8pm, or until sell out. We'll have cocktail specials. Vodkaritas, anyone?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEQdw_0bGR7TIk00

Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

August 1–31 Library Hours Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the month of August and explore our imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book Stack the Cats by Susie...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kimball Times

Kimball Times

Kimball, NE
12
Followers
182
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Kimball, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Exercise#Good Food#Ne Cz Usa#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy