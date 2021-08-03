Live events Kimball — what’s coming up

(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kimball:

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 Meeting Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Meal begins at 5:30 for a donation and meeting begins at 6:00. You may also like the following

BIG for LIFE- Sidney Regional Medical Center (Sidney) Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Pole Creek Crossing, Sidney, NE

This class incorporates a Parkinson’s exercise class with a support group.

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA Raffle Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10955 Lincoln Hwy, Sidney, NE

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA RaffleTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00

Tacos & Cocktails Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 Bourbon St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Let's kick off Trail Days with good food and good booze! Tumbleweed Tacos will be serving from 5pm - 8pm, or until sell out. We'll have cocktail specials. Vodkaritas, anyone?

Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

August 1–31 Library Hours Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the month of August and explore our imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book Stack the Cats by Susie...