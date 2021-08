Petersburg calendar: Events coming up

(PETERSBURG, AK) Petersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petersburg area:

Wrangell Community Market Wrangell, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

WAVE Board Meeting Petersburg, AK

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1103 S Nordic Dr Suite B, Petersburg, AK

WAVE Board meeting meets every other month at 530. for details please visit petersburgwave.org/events

Blood Drive Petersburg, AK

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 N 3rd St, Petersburg, AK

Come donate to make a difference. Blood Bank of Alaska and Petersburg Medical Center are hosting a blood drive in the Community Center Gymnasium. Remember to eat well before donation, stay...