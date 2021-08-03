Live events coming up in Republic

(REPUBLIC, WA) Live events are lining up on the Republic calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

Beer Garden Groovin' with Rusteros and the Philzone Republic, WA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

Pass-the-hat cover charge All ages We are excited to welcome back Ferry County’s troubadour and long-time conga line leader, Rusty Summy! He’ll be joined by his musical partner-in-crime, Philzone...

V.B.S Tonasket, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1 Stanton, Tonasket, WA

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School for ages 4-11, dig into God's Word, find the treasure that is Jesus!

Northeast Washington Farmers Market Colville, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Pickleball - Tuesday Republic, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15661 WA-21, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at KK. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

FarmJam 2021 Colville, WA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Oakshott Rd, Colville, WA

