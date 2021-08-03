Cancel
Live events coming up in Republic

Republic News Watch
 5 days ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Live events are lining up on the Republic calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT7fA_0bGR7KbR00

Beer Garden Groovin' with Rusteros and the Philzone

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

Pass-the-hat cover charge All ages We are excited to welcome back Ferry County’s troubadour and long-time conga line leader, Rusty Summy! He’ll be joined by his musical partner-in-crime, Philzone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRs6X_0bGR7KbR00

V.B.S

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1 Stanton, Tonasket, WA

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School for ages 4-11, dig into God's Word, find the treasure that is Jesus!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsrXS_0bGR7KbR00

Northeast Washington Farmers Market

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOMrs_0bGR7KbR00

Pickleball - Tuesday

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15661 WA-21, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at KK. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atkaF_0bGR7KbR00

FarmJam 2021

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Oakshott Rd, Colville, WA

FarmJam 2021 at FarmJam Festival, 73 Oakshott Road, Colville, WA 99114, Colville, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Sep 05 2021 at 11:00 pm

Republic News Watch

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

