Ilkay Gundogan Returns To The Starting XI! - Man City Vs Blackpool (Team News)

Pep Guardiola's side are slowly building fitness as another season ticks ever closer.

Today's game against Blackpool acts as a backdrop to Saturday's Community Shield clash with Leicester City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodrigo all returned to training on Monday, so the regular first team is slowly starting to take shape.

With that in mind, here's how Manchester City line-up tonight...

In goal, Zack Steffen completes a trio of starts in Ederson's absence.

Right-back has been Joao Cancelo's spot all pre-season, and a clearly blossoming relationship between him and Riyad Mahrez on that side is something for City fans to be excited about.

Benjamin Mendy continues in his usual left-back slot. The Frenchman will be looking to build some good form and rival Oleksandr Zinchenko for that spot all season long.

At centre-back, Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké are still the only two senior players available in that position.

Rodrigo is back in contention for the Blues, but not tonight. Instead, club captain Fernandinho continues his role at defensive midfield.

In front of the Brazilian, Ilkay Gundogan is given a starting role after featuring off the bench at the weekend. Next to him is Cole Palmer, who looks like one of the youngsters that could feature on Saturday.

In the front three, Riyad Mahrez and Samuel Edozie will both be looking to make it three goals in three games as they operate from the flanks.

Up-front, Ben Knight has seemingly impressed Pep Guardiola, and has earned another start this evening.

Substitutes: Van Sas, Bernardo, Sandler, Roberts, Couto, Moreno, Doyle, Rogers, Gomes, McAtee, Lavia, Burns.

Blackpool Starting XI vs Manchester City: Moore; Sinclair, Ekpiteta, Casey, Garbutt; Stewart, James, Bowler, Sarkic, Carey; Lavery.

Substitutes: Grimshaw, Connolly, Yates, Anderson, Ward, Hamilton, Antwi, Keogh, John-Jules.

