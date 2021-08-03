Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simmesport, LA

Live events on the horizon in Simmesport

Posted by 
Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 5 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CtlI_0bGR7HxG00

Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall's Fair and Yard Sales

Washington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Over 200 additional dealers from across the country gather on the six acres of our Schoolhouse grounds for the weekend giving you even more quality antiques to explore! Our annual fair & yard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XNWq_0bGR7HxG00

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Paragon

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Paragon! Meet us in Marksville for some awesome art activities in August. We will be splattering some Pollack-inspired paintings, sampling sweet shop art, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gT5lC_0bGR7HxG00

Ross Newell Concert

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is thrilled to announce Ross Newell will be live and in person Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7 pm at the Poydras Center, 500 West Main Street, New Roads, LA...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pvqN_0bGR7HxG00

9/9/9 Tournament

Ventress, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 13875 Patin Dyke Rd, Ventress, LA

9/9/9 Tournament $45 for members $75 for non members includes food and cart please call to sign up 225-638-6309 Also check out other Sports Events in Ventress

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTqje_0bGR7HxG00

Deeper Youth Rally

Deville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 LA-1207, Deville, LA

Deeper is a back-to-school rally hosted by the New Life Student Ministries, and it is designed to give you that much-needed boost before going back to classes. Deeper will challenge you to stand...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
31
Followers
171
Post
849
Views
ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deville, LA
City
Simmesport, LA
City
Washington, LA
City
Sun, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Marksville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sports Events#Antiques#Art#Sun Oct 10#Fair Yard#Pollack#La Deeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy