Live events on the horizon in Simmesport

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall's Fair and Yard Sales Washington, LA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Over 200 additional dealers from across the country gather on the six acres of our Schoolhouse grounds for the weekend giving you even more quality antiques to explore! Our annual fair & yard...

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Paragon Marksville, LA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Paragon! Meet us in Marksville for some awesome art activities in August. We will be splattering some Pollack-inspired paintings, sampling sweet shop art, and...

Ross Newell Concert New Roads, LA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is thrilled to announce Ross Newell will be live and in person Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7 pm at the Poydras Center, 500 West Main Street, New Roads, LA...

9/9/9 Tournament Ventress, LA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 13875 Patin Dyke Rd, Ventress, LA

9/9/9 Tournament $45 for members $75 for non members includes food and cart please call to sign up 225-638-6309 Also check out other Sports Events in Ventress

Deeper Youth Rally Deville, LA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 LA-1207, Deville, LA

Deeper is a back-to-school rally hosted by the New Life Student Ministries, and it is designed to give you that much-needed boost before going back to classes. Deeper will challenge you to stand...