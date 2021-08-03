Del Norte events calendar

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:

Monte Vista Farmers Market Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 946-998, US-160, Monte Vista, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September, 2021Fridays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: 1st and Jefferson Street

Social Services Food Bank: Center Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

The Social Services Food Bank has food and diapers to supply our senior citizens with. We are open Monday - Thursday from 8am to 4pm.

2021 Headwaters Music Festival Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

All Festivals of Del Norte. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Del Norte. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Del Norte

Mynd hjá Dave Mensch Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass Player for Saving Abel Mike Smith ...

Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower at Rustic Rook Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower at Rustic Rook at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Thu Aug 12 2021 at 09:00 pm to Fri Aug 13 2021 at 04:30 am