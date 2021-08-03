Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Norte, CO

Del Norte events calendar

Posted by 
Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 5 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXYLC_0bGR7CXd00

Monte Vista Farmers Market

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 946-998, US-160, Monte Vista, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September, 2021Fridays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: 1st and Jefferson Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kN4X_0bGR7CXd00

Social Services Food Bank: Center

Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

The Social Services Food Bank has food and diapers to supply our senior citizens with. We are open Monday - Thursday from 8am to 4pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMtIs_0bGR7CXd00

2021 Headwaters Music Festival

Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

All Festivals of Del Norte. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Del Norte. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Del Norte

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3ISW_0bGR7CXd00

Mynd hjá Dave Mensch

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass Player for Saving Abel Mike Smith ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yds7_0bGR7CXd00

Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower at Rustic Rook

Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower at Rustic Rook at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Thu Aug 12 2021 at 09:00 pm to Fri Aug 13 2021 at 04:30 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Del Norte Post

Del Norte Post

Del Norte, CO
29
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monte Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Mosca, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Festival#Grand Ave#Live Events#Florida Georgia Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy