Invest in Alibaba But Understand You're Speculating That Beijing Won't Interfere

Uninvestable? They say that Alibaba Group (BABA) has a lot in common with Amazon (AMZN) . Both have a tremendous e-commerce business dominant in their regions. Both run large cloud computing operations as well as a number of other tech related services. One little thing is not so similar. Valuation. Amazon trades at 5 times forward looking (12 months) earnings after last week's beat-down. I bought more shares at lower prices, increasing my stake. Alibaba trades at just 20 times forward looking earnings despite it's regional dominance and global competitiveness. Alibaba reported the firm's fiscal first quarter on Tuesday morning. Let's explore, shall we?