Au Gres, MI

Au Gres calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Au Gres area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1xxf_0bGR75Rn00

4th Annual Bobcat Wrestling Club Golf Outing

Pinconning, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1699 N Huron Rd, Pinconning, MI

Welcome back to this year's golf outing! Come enjoy a day of fun and fellowship with the Bobcat wrestling family! About this Event Cost to register a team is $100.00 Greens Fees, per golfer, will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qaqz_0bGR75Rn00

Light up the River Boat Parade

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3232 E Midsipman Dr, Au Gres, MI

2022 FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER LIGHT UP THE RIVER BOAT PARADE SATURDAY - AUGUST 14, 2021 Limited to First 25 Boats

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfFM3_0bGR75Rn00

Omer City Limits Band

Omer, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 205 E Center Rd St, Omer, MI

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Omer, United States, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Omer, United States. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Omer, United States.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qr0NY_0bGR75Rn00

Dueling Pianos With Josh Sharrard & Sami Mikesell

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

You will NOT want to miss this one of a kind event! Josh & Sami have become a crowd favorite and will be joining us for one night only on Thursday, August 12 from 7-10pm. This event will be held...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfke8_0bGR75Rn00

Planning Commission Meeting – October 7, 2021

Sterling, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1057 Dobler Rd, Sterling, MI

Clayton Township Planning Commission County of Arenac, Michigan Thursday, October 7, 2021 – 7:00 PM These meetings are for the Clayton Township Planning Commission to meet and discuss the zoning...

Learn More

