Macron Isn’t So Post-Colonial After All

A viral image of French president Emmanuel Macron covered in wreaths, or ‘leis’ to use their official name, isn’t all that it seems. The French president is currently on a tour of French Polynesia and touched down in Tahiti, in the south Pacific on Sunday where he was greeted by an orero, a guardian symbolising Polynesian culture, as per Euronews. Images and videos of Macron, shared by several verified Twitter accounts, covered from his neck down to his knees in the flowery wreaths went viral on social media on Monday prompting many jokes and memes. Macron 'the...