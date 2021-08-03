Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Macron Isn’t So Post-Colonial After All

By Mohamed Keita, Alex Gladstein
Foreign Policy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Macron is the first French president born after the end of colonialism, and in many ways, he personifies this generational break through his forward-looking approach to Africa. In 2017, he famously called French colonialism “truly barbarous” and a “crime against humanity” while on a visit to Algeria. Yet, he has done little to abolish the most enduring vestige of French colonialism: Paris’s continued monetary control over 14 sub-Saharan African countries.

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#African Nations#French Franc#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World Bank
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Protestswcn247.com

France: Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus. He has lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn’t tell them what to do. Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time. He asked “what is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?”
WorldNew York Post

Emmanuel Macron changes phone and number after reports of hack attempts

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly changed his phone after reports that he was among a group of politicians, journalists and human rights activists targeted with Israeli-made spyware called Pegasus. Le Monde reported this week that Macron and 14 French ministers were flagged for potential surveillance by Morocco, though authorities...
Protestsglobalvoices.org

‘Maohi Lives Matter': Tahiti protesters condemn French nuclear testing legacy

More than 1,000 people gathered in the Tahiti capital of Papeete to condemn the failure of the French government to take full accountability for its nuclear testing program in the South Pacific. France conducted 193 nuclear tests from 1966–1996 in Mā’ohi Nui (French Polynesia). France's 41st nuclear experiment in the...
PoliticsKTVZ

Francois Hollande Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Francois Hollande, former president of France. Birth name: François Gérard Georges Nicolas Hollande. Children: with Ségolène Royal: Flora, Julien, Clémence and Thomas. Education: Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (“Sciences Po”); École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris, École nationale d’administration. Military service:...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

That viral picture of Emmanuel Macron dressed as a human wreath is not all that it seems

A viral image of French president Emmanuel Macron covered in wreaths, or ‘leis’ to use their official name, isn’t all that it seems. The French president is currently on a tour of French Polynesia and touched down in Tahiti, in the south Pacific on Sunday where he was greeted by an orero, a guardian symbolising Polynesian culture, as per Euronews. Images and videos of Macron, shared by several verified Twitter accounts, covered from his neck down to his knees in the flowery wreaths went viral on social media on Monday prompting many jokes and memes. Macron 'the...
ProtestsCNET

French anti-vax protesters condemned for using Nazi icon

France has endured three national lockdowns and its president wants to stave off a fourth. To this end, President Emmanuel Macron last week introduced a "health pass" system that will soon require citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to frequent cafes, restaurants, shopping centers and more. The announcement...
Politicskdal610.com

France’s Macron calls for talks to end conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron called for the opening of talks to end hostilities in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. The statement came after calls Macron held earlier in the day with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Why Macron's 'Covid pass' wouldn't fly in the US

(CNN) — French President Emmanuel Macron has had enough. His government has introduced an expanded "health pass" scheme for those who want to visit restaurants and bars, take long train trips and to get on a plane from August. The pass requires proof of full vaccination, a recent negative Covid-19 test or evidence of recent recovery from the disease. It has already stirred mass protests and claims that the French President is taking on powers with dictatorial overtones that crush basic freedoms.
Charitieskfgo.com

Macron hosts new Lebanon fundraiser a year after port blast

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will on Wednesday seek to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors’ conference marking the anniversary of the Beirut port blast, and send yet another warning to its squabbling political class. One year since an explosion ripped through...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Macron criticises ?failing? Lebanon politicians at fundraiser

Lebanon's cabinet resigned in the wake of the 4 August 2020. Political squabbling has blocked the formation of a new cabinet that is needed to unlock international aid. French President Emmanuel Macron said the priority for Lebanon remained forming a government able to implement reforms. French President Emmanuel Macron has...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Macron Criticises 'Failing' Lebanese Leaders as $370 Million Raised

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron criticised a "failing" Lebanese political class he blamed for their country's economic turmoil at a donors' conference that raised $370 million on the anniversary of the Beirut port blast. One year since an explosion ripped through the capital's port and plunged Lebanon further into...
Middle EastWashington Post

A year after Beirut’s blast, Macron’s Lebanon gambit is a dud

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. A year ago, the world watched in horror as a monstrous blast ripped apart Beirut’s...
PoliticsTelegraph

An entente cordiale with France beckons – once Macron has gone

Relations between the British and French governments have rarely been so dreadful since the origins of the entente cordiale and the long alliance under Lord Aberdeen in the 1840s. The diplomatic earthquake of Brexit has collided with the political character of Emmanuel Macron, who combines ultra-Europeanist ideology (when it suits...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Hungary’s Orban Tries to Snatch Mantle of Christian Democracy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has created a Frankenstein-esque creature out of what was Europe’s tradition of Christian democracy. But although the mad scientist was ultimately repulsed by his creation, the 58-year-old leader of the ruling, far-right Fidesz party is on a mission to export his contradictory ideology, much to the ire of Western politicians who guard the Christian democratic tradition.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature....
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Germany's pathetic China dock diplomacy

Germany wants the United States to believe that its new naval deployment, which began on Monday, is a show of support for Washington in the Indo-Pacific. In reality, that deployment is proving only Germany's increasingly pathetic submission to China. Berlin's official line is that the frigate Bayern's deployment proves that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy