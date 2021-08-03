Events on the Ganado calendar

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

Steve Wariner El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Steve Wariner, is a troubadour in the music industry and continues to inspire artist today!

Glen Templeton El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Live Music with Glen Templeton as part of the Texas Chrome Hero's Foundation Project "Meat" the Heroes event

Project "Meat" The Heroes El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

The Ranch Cowboy Church Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 Co Rd 119, Edna, TX

Come join The McNeills and The Ranch Cowboy Church for an evening of worship through song and testimony! The concert starts at 7:00. Everyone is welcome! A love offering will be received.

Jackson County Wine Tour Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 317 W Main St, Edna, TX

Join us as we tour businesses in Edna, Ganado, and visit the Lavaca Bluffs Vineyards & Winery. Start the days adventure right here at the Chamber Annex with some light refreshments and a swag bag...