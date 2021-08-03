Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ganado, TX

Events on the Ganado calendar

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoqQg_0bGR6uu200

Steve Wariner

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Steve Wariner, is a troubadour in the music industry and continues to inspire artist today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zUCg_0bGR6uu200

Glen Templeton

El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Live Music with Glen Templeton as part of the Texas Chrome Hero's Foundation Project "Meat" the Heroes event

Learn More

Project "Meat" The Heroes

El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Project "Meat" The Heroes is on Facebook. To connect with Project "Meat" The Heroes, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqgsY_0bGR6uu200

The Ranch Cowboy Church

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 Co Rd 119, Edna, TX

Come join The McNeills and The Ranch Cowboy Church for an evening of worship through song and testimony! The concert starts at 7:00. Everyone is welcome! A love offering will be received.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dzXT_0bGR6uu200

Jackson County Wine Tour

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 317 W Main St, Edna, TX

Join us as we tour businesses in Edna, Ganado, and visit the Lavaca Bluffs Vineyards & Winery. Start the days adventure right here at the Chamber Annex with some light refreshments and a swag bag...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
11
Followers
173
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
City
El Campo, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Ganado, TX
El Campo, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wariner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Live Music#Tx Project#Mcneills#The Ranch Cowboy Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy