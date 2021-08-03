Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

Plains calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCBe9_0bGR6qN800

2021 MT 10X Cornhole

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

2021 10X Cornhole Tournament | Fundraising event for 4-H Shooting Sports

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2r5a_0bGR6qN800

Clark Fork Adventure Challenge

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

Click Here for Registration and Event Site The Clark Fork Adventure Challenge is a triathlon-style race including 3 legs: 8M Run, 8M Kayak, 15M Mountain Bike. There is an additional lite-course...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcn8A_0bGR6qN800

Superior Senior Center early-bird dinner

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 611 5th Ave E, Superior, MT

Every Wednesday at 4:30 you'll enjoy the company and scrumptious... Read more »

Learn More

Life After Loss Grief and Loss Group

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

CFVH is offering a free Life After Loss Grief and Loss Group. We invite you to a place to be with others who are experiencing grief and loss in their lives. A place to share and explore the impact...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxZE7_0bGR6qN800

Dr. Laura Salyers, MD

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Telepsychiatry is a brand of telemedicine that allows for individuals to access psychiatrist services and support through real-time videoconferencing. Mineral Community Hospital is proud to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
12
Followers
162
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Kayaks#Superior#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy