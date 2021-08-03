Cancel
"Of Course We’d Be Interested” - Manager Confirms Ongoing Talks For Man City Striker

By Brandon Evans
Liam Delap is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at City’s academy, and the young strikers’ abilities have not gone unnoticed, with him now reportedly a target of numerous Championship sides.

Last season, Delap notched 24 goals and four assists in just 20 appearances for City’s U-23’s, so it's unsurprising that the youngster has developed a list of admirers.

Championship clubs Stoke City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough are all reportedly interested in the player.

The 18-year-old made his City debut last season against Bournemouth in a League Cup tie, and scored inside 20 minutes. Delap went on to make two more appearances for the senior side throughout the season along with featuring for the U23’s.

As per reports by Lancashire Live, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has confirmed his desire to recruit Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a loan deal.

O’Neil said: “If the opportunity came for us to try to do something of course we’d be interested,” confirming Stoke's interest in the player.

The source also notes how it was reported last week that Delap had visited Stoke's training ground ahead of a potential move.

Liam's father, Rory, is currently the Potters’ first-team coach, and his presence at the club could possibly be a factor in the move.

However, O’Neil denied that Rory being a member of the training staff 'advantaged' the Potters in the race to sign Delap.

Pep Guardiola has previously suggested that Delap would stay at City next season, however his future appears to be up in the air, and a loan move for the youngster appears to be likely.

The young striker would be offered far more senior starts should he move on loan to the Championship, and on paper, Delap will greatly benefit from gaining regular first-team football in a notoriously physical league.

