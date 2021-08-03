Cancel
Marsing, ID

Marsing events calendar

Marsing Digest
(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ew0jb_0bGR6gn600

Ducks Unlimited - Owyhee County Sportsman's Dinner

Marsing, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come join us in Owyhee County for a fun evening for conservation. Register by Aug 13th to be entered into the Early Bird gun drawing for a chance to win a DU Glock 43 pistol. NEW ATTENDEES - If...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vORz9_0bGR6gn600

Reptile Adventures

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1010 Dearborn St, Caldwell, ID

Learn about and visit with various reptiles from Boise's Idaho Reptile Zoo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1MzS_0bGR6gn600

END OF SUMMER FIREARM AUCTION

Wilder, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Pickett Auction Service is having END OF SUMMER FIREARM AUCTION in Wilder ID on Aug 16, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhfVa_0bGR6gn600

August 25th, 2021 Online Auction. Homedale, Idaho ID

Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

21st Jun - 25th Aug, 2021. HOMEDALE, IDAHO. USA : Packed with Vehicles, RV's, building materials, firearms and ammo, vintage treasures and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WW5Oy_0bGR6gn600

Cowboy Campmeeting

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

A serious GOOD TIME at the Annual Church In The Dirt Cowboy Campmeeting where you can get REFRESHED, BUILT UP, HEALED and GREATLY MINISTERED TO by the Spirit of the Living God!! Don’t Miss This...

Marsing, ID
With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

