Limon, CO

Limon events coming soon

Limon Post
Limon Post
 5 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Limon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QEXT_0bGR6d8v00

Aaron Watson at the 2021 Lincoln County Fair

Hugo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO

Aaron Watson at the Lincoln County Fair August 13th, 2021 About this Event Join us Friday, August 13th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo, Colorado to rock out beneath the Eastern Colorado...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bGR6d8v00

Paddock Open 24 Hours Friday Night

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – motorcycles only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to...

Thursday Night Cars Open Lapping

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Gates open at 3:30 pm. Overnight use of the paddock/camping/RV/Carport areas will be allowed.

RV/Carports for Motorcycles Lapping August 23

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

High Plains Raceway

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Join us as we travel to the beautiful High Plains Raceway with NASA Rocky Mountain. This event is open and registration is done thru this link: #3558: Aug 14th - 15th, 2021 - NASA (nasaproracing.com)

