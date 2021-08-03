Live events Duchesne — what’s coming up

(DUCHESNE, UT) Duchesne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duchesne:

Triathlon Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24220 W 7655 S State Park Rd, Duchesne, UT

1/2 mile swim. 10 mile of asphalt & gravel bike ride, and a 3 mile run. Helmets are required for Biking portion. Must be 18 or older to race. Starvation Main Beach Spectators FREE Participants...

Trash Panda Junk Percussion Band Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Trash Panda Drum Group is an immersive rhythmic experience where the Trash Panda drummers, beat, bash, trash, slam, squeeze, tap, slap, and groove on the most unique instruments you can imagine...

Parade Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Floats, horses, businesses, schools, families, cars, antiques. We want them all for the Duchesne County Fair! Enter early for the chance to win a cash prize! This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes”...

Coed Softball Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

All night Coed Softball Tournament at the Duchesne City Baseball Fields. Coaches meeting starts at 5:00 pm. Team Fee is $200--guaranteed 3 games. Teams must have the same number or more girls than...

Barrel Racing Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 S, Duchesne, UT

Join us for an exciting evening of Barrel Racing! Barrel Racing is a special event in the rodeo world and one of the fastest. Barrel Racing pairs horse and rider in a race against the clock. Three...