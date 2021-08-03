Cancel
Duchesne, UT

Live events Duchesne — what’s coming up

Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 5 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) Duchesne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duchesne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYrWD_0bGR6YgA00

Triathlon

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24220 W 7655 S State Park Rd, Duchesne, UT

1/2 mile swim. 10 mile of asphalt & gravel bike ride, and a 3 mile run. Helmets are required for Biking portion. Must be 18 or older to race. Starvation Main Beach Spectators FREE Participants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9gvw_0bGR6YgA00

Trash Panda Junk Percussion Band

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Trash Panda Drum Group is an immersive rhythmic experience where the Trash Panda drummers, beat, bash, trash, slam, squeeze, tap, slap, and groove on the most unique instruments you can imagine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MB9ix_0bGR6YgA00

Parade

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Floats, horses, businesses, schools, families, cars, antiques. We want them all for the Duchesne County Fair! Enter early for the chance to win a cash prize! This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes”...

Coed Softball

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

All night Coed Softball Tournament at the Duchesne City Baseball Fields. Coaches meeting starts at 5:00 pm. Team Fee is $200--guaranteed 3 games. Teams must have the same number or more girls than...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPI3d_0bGR6YgA00

Barrel Racing

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 S, Duchesne, UT

Join us for an exciting evening of Barrel Racing! Barrel Racing is a special event in the rodeo world and one of the fastest. Barrel Racing pairs horse and rider in a race against the clock. Three...

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne, UT
