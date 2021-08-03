Cancel
Hatch, NM

Live events coming up in Hatch

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 5 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Live events are coming to Hatch.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hatch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bx1wm_0bGR6XnR00

Chile Challenge 4-Wheel Drive Trail Event

Caballo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: NM-187, Caballo, NM

An opportunity for four wheel drive vehicle operators of all experience levels to drive trails in a supervised, nationally recognized, 4-wheeling event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMEGZ_0bGR6XnR00

Womxn Empowering Womxn Meet & Greet

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Womxn empowering Womxn Meet & Greet In Las Cruces NM! A space created for Womxn by Womxn to come together and strengthen sisterhood!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124dYB_0bGR6XnR00

Pawz One "Between The Pages" Tour | Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1175 West Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Pawz One "Between The Pages" Tour | Las Cruces, NM - Thursday, August 19th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWRqq_0bGR6XnR00

Las Cruces Concealed Carry

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Las Cruces Concealed Carry is on Facebook. To connect with Las Cruces Concealed Carry, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTtIQ_0bGR6XnR00

Business in the NM Borderplex

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 705 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM

Join us for the August meeting of the MVEDA Business in the NM Borderplex Forum. With a multi-strategy approach, the Las Cruces International Airport has positioned itself as an asset for economic...

