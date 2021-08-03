Cancel
Fairview, OK

Fairview events coming up

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are coming to Fairview.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXhYB_0bGR6V1z00

8/4 Newman

Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Wiggins Auctioneers is having 8/4 Newman in Ringwood OK on Aug 4, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMAja_0bGR6V1z00

Wicked Wildcat Weekend, Little Sahara State Park

Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

How about some good news!!! Our third installment of Wicked Wildcat Weekend has been put on the books!! Searcy Outdoor Power Plus is sponsoring the event for October 14th thru 17th 2021 at Little...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sy3Df_0bGR6V1z00

Revival with Rev Jim and Stephanie Montgomery

Seiling, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Rev. Jim Montgomery is founder and President of Montgomery Ministries, Inc. in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He and his wife, Stephanie, are graduates of Rhema Bible Training Center, and has served the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwsse_0bGR6V1z00

Annual World's Oldest Free Fly-In & Airshow

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: E State Rd, Fairview, OK

Free breakfast to those who fly-in from 7-10am, free turkey to every 10th plane! Veterans Ceremony 10:45am, Lunch available 11am.-1pm. Airshow 12:30pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8Me1_0bGR6V1z00

Funeral service

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 321 S 6th Ave, Fairview, OK

Here is Cynthia Hampton’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

