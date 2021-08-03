Cancel
Beresford, SD

Beresford events coming soon

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 5 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Live events are coming to Beresford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beresford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwzuH_0bGR6RV500

2 races

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD

20th Anniversary! October is always a beautiful time in Newton Hills! Come experience a run to remember on the scenic trails of Newton Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ornxG_0bGR6RV500

SELF-Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship

Hawarden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 4051 Cherry Ave, Hawarden, IA

SELF-Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship Hosted By Sioux County Conservation Board/Oak Grove Park. Event starts on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 and happening at Sioux County Conservation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok3xA_0bGR6RV500

Davis Flea Market

Davis, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 W 3rd St, Davis, SD

Mark your calendars for a FREE event on second Saturday of each month to be in Davis from 8 AM until 3 PM! Antiques, homemade and home baked goods, decor, furniture, shopping, entertainment - you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eihxd_0bGR6RV500

The Rugged Growler 2021

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2400 E 5th St, Canton, SD

The route will go in reverse of 2020 to add a little different climbing and descending. We will plan on starting both races at the same time. E bikes are not allowed unless we create a catergory...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLQRh_0bGR6RV500

Bereaved Mothers Retreat

Alcester, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 30185 475th Ave, Alcester, SD

A day “retreat” for bereaved mothers: to allow time and space to grieve, to reflect and navigate the journey you find yourself on, and to fellowship with others walking through loss.

