Hanson Logistics is being purchased by Lineage Logistics, which is the world’s largest logistics solutions provider. The family-owned St. Joseph-based Hanson was founded in 1954 and has seven distribution facilities in Michigan and Indiana. Those are able to reach more tha 60% of the U.S. population, and their integrated business segments in warehousing and transportation solutions along with Hanson’s frozen food consolidation program, Velocities, provide customers with a full suite of services at every step of the supply chain.