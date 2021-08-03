Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort events coming up

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 5 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuuDQ_0bGR6O6800

2021 Mannor Reunion & Camping weekend

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2788 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia, MI

We are still on-schedule to meet up for the Mannor Family reunión and camping weekend. Anyone who wants a to camp the weekend (They were holding 3 sites for anyone who wants them-call campsite...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMnto_0bGR6O6800

Benzie Fishing Frenzie at Frankfort Mineral Springs

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 630 Main St, Frankfort, MI

Come check out the Benzie Fishing Frenzie Tournament, one of the largest and most popular salmon fishing events on the Tournament Trail! The tournament starts with the Ladies Classic, then...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSwRh_0bGR6O6800

Everest Vacation Bible School at Eden Bible

Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Join us for a fun time learning about Jesus!! There will be games, crafts and memory verses along with some fun skits! This is for kids in grades K- 6th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186VuK_0bGR6O6800

2021 Frankfort Art Fair

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

In its beautiful setting in historic Frankfort, this art fair draws many fine artists whose work will dazzle and inspire. Find a special treasure to take home with you at this annual and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdzw4_0bGR6O6800

Nature Around the World Summer Day Camp

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Take a trip around the world with daily slideshows, art projects, continent songs, games, and nature walks that help children to creatively explore the major ecosystems of each continent...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
15
Followers
173
Post
853
Views
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, MI
Government
City
Benzonia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Frankfort, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Mi Rrb Frankfort#Mannor Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy