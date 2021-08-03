Frankfort events coming up

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

2021 Mannor Reunion & Camping weekend Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2788 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia, MI

We are still on-schedule to meet up for the Mannor Family reunión and camping weekend. Anyone who wants a to camp the weekend (They were holding 3 sites for anyone who wants them-call campsite...

Benzie Fishing Frenzie at Frankfort Mineral Springs Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 630 Main St, Frankfort, MI

Come check out the Benzie Fishing Frenzie Tournament, one of the largest and most popular salmon fishing events on the Tournament Trail! The tournament starts with the Ladies Classic, then...

Everest Vacation Bible School at Eden Bible Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Join us for a fun time learning about Jesus!! There will be games, crafts and memory verses along with some fun skits! This is for kids in grades K- 6th!

2021 Frankfort Art Fair Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

In its beautiful setting in historic Frankfort, this art fair draws many fine artists whose work will dazzle and inspire. Find a special treasure to take home with you at this annual and...

Nature Around the World Summer Day Camp Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Take a trip around the world with daily slideshows, art projects, continent songs, games, and nature walks that help children to creatively explore the major ecosystems of each continent...