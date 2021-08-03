Live events coming up in Grand Marais

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Marais:

Rug Hooking Design: Patterns from Nature Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rug hooking is a textile craft, born out of necessity and the desire to bring beauty and warmth into the home. In this class, we will use the natural surroundings of the North Shore landscape to...

Expressive Watercolor 21Pa6-2 Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Painting outdoors is exhilarating because you get to stretch your legs, enjoy fresh air, and immerse yourself in inspirational subjects. While inspiration runs high when painting outside...

Karaoke at Birch Terrace Lounge every Friday & Saturday Night! Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Head on over to the Birch Terrace lounge in Grand Marais for Karaoke, every Friday & Saturday night from 9 pm to close.

Northern Soda @ Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Check out the best music venues in Grand Marais, Minnesota and look for some really cool Grand Marais, Minnesota gigs that suit your interest. From jazz music to gigs guide, from bands to live...

Art Exhibition – John A. Spelman III – Artist and Printmaker: From Appalachia to Minnesota's North Shore Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Historical Society, along with exhibition curators Tracey Cullen and Scott Husby, are pleased to present an exhibition on the life and artwork of John A. Spelman III at the Johnson...