Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MN

Live events coming up in Grand Marais

Posted by 
Grand Marais Updates
Grand Marais Updates
 5 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Marais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3LdN_0bGR6F9b00

Rug Hooking Design: Patterns from Nature

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rug hooking is a textile craft, born out of necessity and the desire to bring beauty and warmth into the home. In this class, we will use the natural surroundings of the North Shore landscape to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYOec_0bGR6F9b00

Expressive Watercolor 21Pa6-2

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Painting outdoors is exhilarating because you get to stretch your legs, enjoy fresh air, and immerse yourself in inspirational subjects. While inspiration runs high when painting outside...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CshD_0bGR6F9b00

Karaoke at Birch Terrace Lounge every Friday & Saturday Night!

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Head on over to the Birch Terrace lounge in Grand Marais for Karaoke, every Friday & Saturday night from 9 pm to close.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isven_0bGR6F9b00

Northern Soda @ Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Check out the best music venues in Grand Marais, Minnesota and look for some really cool Grand Marais, Minnesota gigs that suit your interest. From jazz music to gigs guide, from bands to live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWLgi_0bGR6F9b00

Art Exhibition – John A. Spelman III – Artist and Printmaker: From Appalachia to Minnesota’s North Shore

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Historical Society, along with exhibition curators Tracey Cullen and Scott Husby, are pleased to present an exhibition on the life and artwork of John A. Spelman III at the Johnson...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais, MN
9
Followers
74
Post
612
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Marais, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Jazz Music#Music Venues#W Wisconsin St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy