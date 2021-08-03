Crew View: Midseason report card

The Vancouver Whitecaps managed a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United thanks to a last minute Cristian Dájome penalty. Let’s look at how the individual players got on. One flubbed cross but other than that not a lot to complain about. Since Hasal has been in goal the Whitecaps have switched from giving up tons of bad shots every game to being very stingy but gifting the opposition a couple of golden opportunities. The net result is about the same but it does make it kind of hard to evaluate the keeper.