Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Crew View: Midseason report card

Columbus Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 30 is when the Crew’s midsummer balancing act came crashing down. All month long, Columbus had been playing with a depleted roster due to injuries and international call-ups. All month long, they’d been gutting out results — largely thanks to impact players like Lucas Zelarayán, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Mensah and Eloy Room stepping up the way stars are supposed to step up — and staying in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was impressive in its way.

www.columbusalive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Jonathan Mensah
Person
Milton Valenzuela
Person
Erik Hurtado
Person
Marlon Hairston
Person
Darlington Nagbe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Report Card#Dc United#Eastern Conference#Columbus#Dc United#Atlanta United#Clippers#Dispatch#Acl#Concacaf Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LAFC, Minnesota United clash amid midseason surges

LAFC (6-5-4, 22 points) will enter their second home game in five days in the midst of some change. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was traded to the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday for $1 million in general allocation money along with an international roster slot. The Rapids also will receive LAFC's first-round draft pick in 2022.
MLSchatsports.com

Report Card: Whitecaps Vs. Minnesota United

The Vancouver Whitecaps managed a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United thanks to a last minute Cristian Dájome penalty. Let’s look at how the individual players got on. One flubbed cross but other than that not a lot to complain about. Since Hasal has been in goal the Whitecaps have switched from giving up tons of bad shots every game to being very stingy but gifting the opposition a couple of golden opportunities. The net result is about the same but it does make it kind of hard to evaluate the keeper.
MLSThe Blue Testament

2021 Sporting Kansas City Midseason Awards: Defenders

With the 2021 MLS season at the halfway point (technically after the LAFC game), a series of mid-season awards for Sporting Kansas City is appropriate. Starting with the defense which has featured some new faces, some familiar faces, and a whole lot of passing. [This story was written by Tyler...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SKC, LAFC prepare for busy stretches

With three MLS matches plus a Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Leon, Sporting Kansas City will be on the pitch a lot over the next 10 days, beginning with their Wednesday match against host Los Angeles FC. The busy run requires a fit and deep club, but manager Peter...
MLSFresno Bee

Minnesota United FC hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference play

Houston Dynamo (3-5-9) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-5-5) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play. Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago and registered 38 assists. The Dynamo put...
MLSangelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs. Sporting KC: Lineups, odds, game thread

LAFC have only lost one of their last six games, but the team still seems to be grinding through the gears (aside from Carlos Vela), as they turn their attention to their next challenge, Wednesday’s clash at The Banc against Sporting Kansas City. LAFC have picked up draws in their...
MLSPioneer Press

Why Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is an MLS All-Star

Adrian Heath held the surprise rolled up behind his back after Minnesota United’s training session on Tuesday: Emanuel Reynoso’s MLS All-Star Game jersey. The Argentine playmaking midfielder received it to warm applause from his teammates at the National Sports Center in Blaine. “Rey” and the league’s best will go up...
MLSAustin American-Statesman

At the whistle: Austin FC race past under-manned Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium

The crowd at Q2 Stadium was treated to fireworks in the first half of Austin FC’s first derby, a 3-2 win over the Houston Dynamo in the first regular season match against an intra-state opponent. The night of action was a nice change of pace considering the Verde and Black were shut out in five of their first six home matches against Major League Soccer competition. Austin FC entered the match with a league-low 10 goals scored.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Miles Robinson Selected for 2021 MLS All Star Game

Atlanta United received some rare good news today, as center back Miles Robinson was selected to represent the MLS All Stars against the Liga MX All Stars on Aug. 25. This will be Robinson’s first ever MLS All Star appearance. The four-year pro has been the Five Stripes’ best and...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo go down a man early in loss to Austin FC

The winless streak continued for Houston Dynamo FC who made the trip to Q2 Stadium to take on Austin FC. The Dynamo were without several players due to health and safety protocols, but after going down a goal, they would go down a man. Despite initially managing the game well, the demands of playing with 10 men and with Austin possessing deep in the Dynamo half for length stretches of time led to a 3-2 win for Austin. They put the pressure on the home side with a late goal, but it wasn’t enough to get a point.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Philadelphia Union v. Toronto FC

Who: Philadelphia Union (6-4-7, 25 points, 5th place in the East) vs. Toronto FC (3-8-5, 16 points, 10th place n the East) When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (KO: 7:38 p.m.) Watch: PHL17, ESPN+ (out of market) Whistle: Ted Unkel; AR: Peter Balciunas & Ryan Graves; 4O: Greg Dopka; VAR: Rubiel Vazquez.
MLSKVUE

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC wins 1st Copa Tejas match against Houston Dynamo FC, 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 15th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Wednesday, Aug. 4, against Houston Dynamo FC at 8 p.m. in Q2 Stadium. Austin FC secured its second home win and first win against Texas-based opponents on Wednesday night after the club defeated Houston Dynamo FC, 3-2, at Q2 Stadium.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. FC Dallas, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

After a seemingly endless parade of injuries, it looks like the Seattle Sounders may finally be approaching something close to full strength. The injury report for tonight’s game against FC Dallas lists “only” four players as out and four others as questionable, most intriguingly Nicolás Lodeiro. Combined with the return of Cristian Roldan from international duty, the Sounders could potentially fill out their 20-man gameday roster for the first time all season.
MLSaustinfc.com

Match Report: Austin FC top Houston Dynamo in first meeting

On a historic night for Major League Soccer in Texas, Austin FC downed in-state rivals Houston Dynamo 3-2 in front of a sell-out crowd at Q2 Stadium. Man of the Match Tomás Pochettino scored the first two for the home side while Cecilio Domínguez notched his team-high fourth goal of the season.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

For the first time this season, FC Dallas looks to build a winning streak. Luchi Gonzalez has finally ended the club’s winless run on the road with a win last weekend in Kansas City and now the club looks to end another streak in Seattle (see the note below). The...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 Report Card: Gauthier, Di Giuseppe, Kravtsov

It’s time for that annual Blueshirt Banter report card where we mash a few players together. Why does this happen? Well, most of the time it’s because we saw very little of said players, which results in us giving them “incomplete” grades. And sometimes it’s because we feel they don’t warrant a full report card given their role on the team and/or the chances that they might not be back next season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy