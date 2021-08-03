Cancel
AJ Henning Talks Expanded Role, Michigan Offense Overall, New Uniforms, More

By Brandon Brown
Sophomore wide receiver AJ Henning stops by to talk about how he'll be used in 2021, Michigan's offense overall, his potential role as a return man and Michigan's alternate uniforms that we're all but guaranteed to see on the field this year. The speedy receiver also talks about the other wide receivers in his group and touches on some of the quarterbacks as well. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

