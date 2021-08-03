Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Teams Up With Waze for New Halo Infinite Theme

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and Waze have teamed up for the navigation app’s first gaming-themed crossover with Halo Infinite content now available to use. This comes through the addition of a new Halo theme within the Waze app that changes things like the icon used to represent a driver’s car as well as the voices that navigate people on their drives. The new Halo Infinite content in Waze is free, too, and can be experienced now through just a few quick steps.

