Xbox Teams Up With Waze for New Halo Infinite Theme
Xbox and Waze have teamed up for the navigation app’s first gaming-themed crossover with Halo Infinite content now available to use. This comes through the addition of a new Halo theme within the Waze app that changes things like the icon used to represent a driver’s car as well as the voices that navigate people on their drives. The new Halo Infinite content in Waze is free, too, and can be experienced now through just a few quick steps.comicbook.com
