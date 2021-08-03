Coming soon: Leon events

(LEON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Leon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leon:

WVKA Jackson County Open Cottageville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

2021 WVKA Jackson County Open Event HQ: Jackson County Fairground, Ripley, WV (Air conditioned Dining Hall) Register with TourneyX: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/wvka-jackson-county-open...

Summer Sunflower Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV

Hello! I’m Trina with Trina’s Colorful Creations. Join me to paint this beautiful SUMMER SUNFLOWER at the WV Artisan Market. No experience necessary! I provide tools and tips to help you create...

Animation Bible Camp Red House, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 51 Warner Ln, Red House, WV

Animation Camp is designed to give middle school and high school students hands-on animation experience. Students will participate in a group film project that will be based on a Bible story or...

Spring Heights Day Camp Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Spring Heights Camp and on Retreat Center is hitting the road! Join them for Day Spring Mobile Day Camp August 9th-12th. Campers will have the opportunity to learn about the book of Genesis...

Indoor Yard Sale Fundraiser Plus Hot Dog Sale Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10822 Winfield Rd, Winfield, WV

Indoor Yard Sale Fundraiser Plus Hot Dog Sale Funds raised will go towards fill dirt, seed & straw for our new outside recreation area. Church hot dogs are always the best with homemade chili ...