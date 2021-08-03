Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Vegeta's God of Destruction True Form

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has made the Prince of the Saiyans the talk of the town with his newest transformation that he learned while training beneath the god of destruction, Beerus, and while the appearance of the form is fresh, there are plenty of fan artists attempting to put their own spin on Vegeta's new power-up. While we have yet to see what Vegeta's new transformation looks like in full color, one fan artist has attempted to imagine what the Saiyan Prince's latest form will look like at its strongest.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Saiyans#Ultra Instinct#Cerealian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer lets darkness take over as sadistic villain Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are taking over social media, but while most focus on the show’s heroes, a creative cosplayer named Xxerxes wanted to give Mahito, a sadistic villain, some love. Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since its release in 2020, which is no surprise since the...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Season 2's Villain Daki to Life

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has brought Season 2's major villain Daki to life! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga franchise is now continuing further with a full second season of the TV anime series. This new season will take Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma into an even more intense mission than they had faced in Mugen Train as they explore the mysterious Entertainment District for clues about a powerful upper rank demon hiding somewhere within it.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Anime Reveals The Horrible Truth Behind The Karma Mark

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode is a pivotal one in the larger Naruto saga. Boruto and his new Team 7 squad (Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki) were battling Boro, the most powerful (and sadistic) "Inner" from the Kara Organization, yet. Even though Team 7 broke their respective limits to take Boro apart (literally), the Kara enforcer went full Akira and transformed into a hulking monster that nearly crushed Boruto. Instead, Boruto manifested a strange new power and persona; in "Momoshiki's Manifestation" we finally learn what the mysterious Karma marks on Boruto and Kawaki are really all about - and it's a game-changer!
Moviesepicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Movie Reveals Official Title at Comic-Con

Toei Animation has revealed the official title of the next Dragon Ball Super movie that's scheduled to release in 2022. During the Comic-Con panel for Akira Toriyama's popular shonen series, the title of the next feature film was revealed to be Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Dragon Ball Super: Super...
Comicswmleader.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero character concepts revealed at SDCC 2021

The resurgence of beloved Shonen franchise Dragon Ball is nothing short of a miracle, one worthy of a wish made on the series’ eponymous, glowing spheres. Anime, a medium once difficult and expensive to breach, now dominates everything from trends to the American box office. Dragon Ball’s persistence is largely due to creator Akira Toriyama’s steady hand, which has expanded tales of Goku and his friends into the epic scope of the recent revival. There’s the best-selling fighting game in Dragon Ball FighterZ to a satisfying-yet-nostalgic return to anime and manga with Dragon Ball Super. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the reimagining of once series punchline Broly into an empathetic hero with the smash success of 2019’s feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases Pan's Key Role in Movie

Dragon Ball Super has mostly featured Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl, as a baby, but it seems as if the next feature-length film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the hybrid Saiyan will be aged up a few years and will have a definitive role during this new adventure. During this year's Comic-Con, the executive producers behind Dragon Ball Super, and the voice of Goku, assembled on stage to reveal new details about the Akira Toriyama movie that is set to arrive in 2022 for fans that have been waiting for the next chapter.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Movie Makes Big Change to Krillin

Dragon Ball Super is back in action after several years because its anime is making a comeback. For those who do not know, the series went quiet after Broly made his big-screen return, and the manga has carried the story since. Now, a new movie has been introduced to fans, and it seems the film will take a moment to address an issue that has frustrated audiences for some time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bardock Goes Super Saiyan 4 In Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set has introduced an update to Special Rares (or SPRs) which features a new texture to the gold foil on the cards. Previously, we saw this on the new Tapion, Android 18, and Videl SPRs. Now, let's take a look at some new offerings.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: why does Vegeta have more in common with Beerus?

So that Kakaroto does not die in combat, Vegeta intervenes. Despite receiving many blows, the prince of the Saiyans explains that he cannot lose this fight since his opponent lacks training. Upon receiving a severe blow to a vital part of his body, he begins to fire his ki and...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's Spot-On Nickname for Best Jeanist

My Hero Academia's manga has seen the terrifying breakdown of hero society following the conclusion of the War Arc, with Deku needing to team up with professional heroes in a big to hold the status quo together as villains run anok. As Bakugo and the other class members of Class 1-A attempt to save Deku from both villains and himself, the explosive young hero has created a nickname for his former mentor Best Jeanist, who is now attempting to take down All For One and the scores of villains that have never been stronger.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Unleashes Boruto's Byakugan With a Dark Twist

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally unleashed Boruto Uzumaki's Byakugan, but with a surprisingly dark twist! The Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the anime's take on the Kawaki saga continues with the newest episode, and unfortunately we have finally gotten the real reason behind the arc's name. As we have seen Jigen and the members of Kara make their move, their focus on Kawaki and Boruto's Karma use has been one of the more intriguing mysteries of the fights thus far. Even teasing that the two of them would lead to a second Infinite Tsukuyomi, and now we have gotten the reason why.
Comicsleedaily.com

Dragon Ball Super Season 2: Omg It’s Coming

KAAME HAAME HAAA! Wuhoo hola my Goku fans, how have you been? No fandom exists on the face of the earth that could beat the fans of dragon ball. Am I right or Am I right?. To say that the entire anime realm has gained reputation only due to the emerging fanbase of cartoons like Dragon ball won’t be wrong. No one can deny that Dragon Ball Super’s previous season captured the world’s attention. The fan infatuation with this anime series has set a new record in the anime industry. They are eagerly awaiting the pleasant climax to their second regeneration. Toyotarou created Dragon Ball Super, which was authored by Akira Toriyama. As is typical of Japanese animation, it is packed with action, fiction, and combat sports. Toei Animation is responsible for the Dragon Ball Super studio coverage. Season 1 is made up of 131 episodes and is based on a manga series. Despite being the longest sequence in the anime category, the audience embraces it the best.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Piccolo, Bergamo, & SS4 Goku Alt Arts Come To Dragon Ball Super CG

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set comes at a time when competitive games are once again being held in hobby shops, which means that fans of the gaming aspect of this hobby will be treated to some new Alternate Art cards. Let's take a look.
ComicsKotaku

New Dragon Ball Anime Movie Teased By CG Goku

Dragon Ball Super is getting a new anime feature! It’s called, wait for it, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Because one “super” is not enough, I guess. Announced during the San Diego Comic-Con, this will be Dragon Ball’s twenty-first anime movie and the second DBS feature, following up on 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's New Long Range Energy Attack

Dragon Ball Super revealed Granolah has a new long range energy attack in his arsenal with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc of the manga has hit an intense new stage as the titular Granolah surprisingly was able to quickly defeat Goku using a fuller mastery of his Ultra Instinct power. The end of the previous chapter then teased Vegeta would be taking his turn against the powerful, and the newest chapter of the series made good on this promise as Granolah and Vegeta finally kicked off their major battle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy