Exmore events coming soon

These events are coming up in the Exmore area:

Adult Mental Health First Aid Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Introduction to Odor Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

Step up the game for your nose work dog – time to start working target odors! This class is also great for dogs who need more foundation in odor. Perfect foundation for NACSW or AKC titles...

Blarney Stone Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 North St, Onancock, VA

Blarney Stone at The Blarney Stone Pub, 10 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417, Onancock, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm

FUN-damentals of Drawing Camp — Eastern Shore of Virginia Barrier Islands Center Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

Explore the fundamentals of art, to include line, shape, perspective, value and how to bring it all together during this week-long exploration of the medium of drawing. All materials (sketchbook...

Local Practicum Marionville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9202 Seaside Rd, Marionville, VA

Open to all homeschoolers and Classical Conversations parents Discover how the fundamentals of English grammar equip us to become better readers and writers. This year we will delve into the...