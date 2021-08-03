Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Exmore events coming soon

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 5 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Exmore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Exmore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHjLm_0bGR5zQI00

Adult Mental Health First Aid

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSLvq_0bGR5zQI00

Introduction to Odor

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

Step up the game for your nose work dog – time to start working target odors! This class is also great for dogs who need more foundation in odor. Perfect foundation for NACSW or AKC titles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtJ6g_0bGR5zQI00

Blarney Stone

Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 North St, Onancock, VA

Blarney Stone at The Blarney Stone Pub, 10 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417, Onancock, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

FUN-damentals of Drawing Camp — Eastern Shore of Virginia Barrier Islands Center

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

Explore the fundamentals of art, to include line, shape, perspective, value and how to bring it all together during this week-long exploration of the medium of drawing. All materials (sketchbook...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UO2H_0bGR5zQI00

Local Practicum

Marionville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9202 Seaside Rd, Marionville, VA

Open to all homeschoolers and Classical Conversations parents Discover how the fundamentals of English grammar equip us to become better readers and writers. This year we will delve into the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
18
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onancock, VA
City
Marionville, VA
City
Exmore, VA
City
Belle Haven, VA
City
Machipongo, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Odor#Cpr#Nacsw#The Blarney Stone Pub#Classical Conversations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy